The Pakistan Senate on Friday unanimously passed the landmark Hindu Marriage Bill 2017, which would allow Hindus in the country to have a personal law for the first time.

The Bill was approved by the National Assembly on September 26, 2016. It is expected that the Bill would get the presidential assent next week to become a law.

The Bill, which is the first personal law for the Hindu community in Pakistan, will allow Hindu women to acquire documentary proof of their marriage. It is applicable in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Sindh has its own Hindu marriage law, according to Dawn.