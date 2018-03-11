Land Rover, the British luxury SUV manufacturer under Tata Motors' umbrella, is all set to launch India's first ever luxury convertible SUV. Christened the Range Rover Evoque Convertible, the drop-top version of the Evoque SUV will be launched in India on March 27.

Land Rover unveiled the Range Rover Evoque Convertible at the 2015 Los Angeles motor show. It is the fifth member of the Range Rover family and the first ever convertible to come with a four-seat design and a storage boot.

The Range Rover Evoque Convertible comes with a fabric roof with the Z-fold mechanism. The fully-automated roof stows in 18 seconds and can be raised in 21 seconds, at speeds of up to 48kmph. Land Rover claims the position of the roof doesn't affect load space that comes with a 251-liter boot.

Though the car is roofless, the Evoque Convertible doesn't compromise on safety, according to the SUV-maker.

The SUV comes with a Roll-Over Protection Device featuring deployable roll-over bars hidden in the rear bodywork. It deploys two aluminum bars within 90 milliseconds in the unlikely event of a roll-over situation to create a survival space for the passengers.

The Evoque Convertible in India will be sold only in the fully-loaded HSE Dynamic variant that boasts of features such as adaptive LED headlights, leather seats, navigation and ambient lighting.

The only engine on offer will be the 2.0-litre Si4 petrol mill from the Ingenium family that made its India debut on the Velar. The four-cylinder engine will develop 237bhp of power and a peak torque of 340Nm, and will come mated to nine-speed automatic transmission as standard.

The Evoque Convertible is slightly longer than the regular Evoque at 4,370mm while the wheelbase remains the same at 2,660mm. The convertible model's width and height are lesser compared to the regular model as well.

Convertible models are not volume-sellers in India, whether they are hatchbacks, sedans or in any other form. Hence, Land Rover India won't be expecting a huge number of sales of the Evoque Convertible, which will be priced premium at around Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom).