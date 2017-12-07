British carmaker Land Rover on Thursday, December 7, announced the arrival of its new Range Rover member, the Velar SUV, in India. Range Rover Velar is priced at Rs 78.83 lakh in India.

Slotted between Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport, the new Velar was already open for bookings in the country. Available in three powertrains — Velar gets a host of sophisticated features along with highly customisable options.

It is offered with two diesel engine options in three states of tune. The 2.0-litre diesel mill develops 178bhp and 430Nm, while its higher tune will have 237bhp and 500Nm. The 3.0-litre motor will develop 296bhp and 700Nm. It also gets 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine tuned to churn out 247bhp and 365Nm, and 296bhp and 400Nm tune. All engines are mated to ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox.

"The New Range Rover Velar is a symbol of sophisticated design, well-crafted interior, innovative features and technologies, backed by powerful and efficient powertrains. We are delighted to bring the highly awaited and one of the most desirable SUVs with many of our customers are looking forward to own and drive," said Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL).

Velar has an unmistakable Range Rover family front end. It boasts the signature grille and front windshield with a rearward lean and black roof provide a sporty appearance. Angular vented bumper, thin shoulder line that runs from the front fender to the rear lamps, flush doors pulls and narrow and wraparound lights give Velar a sleek stance. It gets LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps and LED taillamps at the rear.

It hosts a pack of features such as Matrix LED headlights with Signature Daytime Running Lights, 20-way seats with driver/passenger memory, 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display, Rear View Camera and more. On the safety front, the SUV gets ISOFIX, six driver and passenger airbags, Sports Command Driving Position, Electronic Traction Control (ETC) and Electronic Brake-force Distribution.

The new Velar will face competition from Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, Jaguar F-Pace, Porsche Macan and BMW X5. Deliveries of Range Rover Velar will begin from end of January 2018.