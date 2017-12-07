British premium SUV maker Land Rover has launched Range Rover Autobiography by SVO Bespoke, a highly customized limited edition of Land Rover's flagship model. Designed and engineered by the Land Rover's in-house Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) wing, there are only five highly individualized examples have been allocated to India.

Range Rover Autobiography by SVO Bespoke is based on the model year 2017 of the Range Rover Autobiography. Prices for the standard Range Rover Autobiography starts around Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom) and hence the SVO Bespoke will have a price tag of around Rs starting at Rs 2.80 crore (ex-showroom).

The Range Rover Autobiography by SVO Bespoke is offered with a choice of two exterior paint options, Bespoke Gloss Black with Copper Flake and Bespoke Satin Petrol Blue. In addition, body coloured mirror caps, an exterior accent pack and choice of 21-inch or 22-inch alloy wheels add a touch of flamboyance.

On the inside, bespoke Kalahari Veneer for the centre console, bespoke detailing and badging across the vehicle as well as rear executive seating with cooler box make the Range Rover Autobiography by SVO Bespoke highly desirable.

The limited edition model is offered either in available in 4.4-litre SDV8 Diesel mill or 5.0-litre V8 supercharged Petrol mill. Bespoke customers can choose to order either directly through their retailer or via an appointment at the Bespoke commissioning facility near Coventry in Warwickshire, UK.

"We are excited to introduce the Range Rover Autobiography by SVO Bespoke. The exquisite individualisation options give our discerning customers the opportunity to be a part of a unique automotive experience which gives them the chance to design the look and feel of their vehicle," said Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL).