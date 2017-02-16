Jaguar Land Rover India has reportedly slashed the prices of Discovery Sport's petrol model by Rs 7 lakh. The Land Rover Discovery Sport petrol, which was originally priced Rs 56.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), is now retailed at Rs 49.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

While the reason for the latest price cut is not immediately known, it could be a quick response to the launch of the new Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in petrol version. The Wrangler petrol has been priced Rs 56 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Wrangler SUV petrol is the most affordable Jeep offering in India. The Land Rover Discovery Sport petrol has been in the market since last June.

Powered by Si4 Petrol engine that develops 237bhp and a peak torque of 340Nm mated to nine-speed automatic transmission, Discovery Sport flaunts many off-road and comfort features. The engine propels Discovery Sport to breach 100kmph speed in 8.2 seconds before reaching the top speed of 200kmph.

Land Rover Discovery Sport is also available in diesel engine option in India. The diesel mill is a 2.2-litre unit with two power outputs. The 147bhp version is available with S, SE and HSE version, while the 187bhp state of tune is reserved for top-spec HSE luxury variant. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Land Rover Discovery houses features such as All Terrain Capability, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Dynamic Stability Control (DCS), adaptive Xenon headlamps, panoramic sunroof and multiple USB charging points.

Source: RushLane