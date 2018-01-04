There will be plenty of bounce for fast bowlers from India and South Africa in the "Rainbow Nation" as the two teams are set for a three-match Test series, starting Friday (January 5) at Newlands in Cape Town. Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener is keen to see how Hardik Pandya performs.

Both sides will come with their homework done well. With teams having video analysts, match footages of players are readily available, and it does not take much time for opponents to figure out loopholes in players.

Klusener expects South African bowlers to test Pandya with bouncers, and the all-rounder believes surviving those few balls will be important for the Baroda man.

"I expect the South African bowlers to use the short ball against him. But if he survives those initial moments and gets his eye in, then Pandya could be lethal," "The Times of India" quoted Klusener as saying.

However, one is not sure if Pandya will be picked in the Playing XI for India. It depends on the team combination Virat Kohli would opt for the series. It will be a straight battle between Pandya and Rohit Sharma for the number six position.

Pandya will get the nod if Kohli wants another bowling option besides the regular four bowlers, but Rohit could play if they decide to add depth to their batting squad. Klusener feels Pandya adds balance to the current Indian set-up.

"An allrounder of the quality of Pandya gives India the edge both with the bat and ball. He is an exciting talent who provides balance to the Indian unit. Pandya - a medium-pacer who comes to bat lower down the order – provides skipper Virat Kohli with a lot of options with team combination," Klusener said.