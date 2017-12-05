Let us all have a moment of silence for the most passionate Lambo aficionados on Earth. The Italian sportscar specialist has finally plucked the forbidden fruit — an SUV.

Lamborghini purists are now coming to terms with the fact that — whether they like it or not — the Italian carmaker has finally unveiled the production-spec Urus. The unveiling took place at company's new factory line in Sant'Agata Bolognese on Monday.

Once the Lambo lover in you has stomached the fact Lamborghini Urus is finally here, let's looks at the numbers. Mind you, it's Lamborghini and you cannot expect a run-of-the-mill SUV from them.

The world got its first taste of the Urus when the company unveiled it as a concept at the Beijing Auto Show in 2012. The company has taken almost five years to come up with the production model, and the specs justify why such a long gap.

Mind-bending numbers

As expected, the Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that develops 641bhp of power at 6,800rpm and 850Nm between 2,240-4,500rpm.

The engine is mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox and the power channelled to all four wheels with active torque vectoring and four-wheel steering for perfect handling.

With a curb weight lower than 2,200 kg the Urus is the SUV with the best weight-to-power ratio at 3.38 kg/hp.

That not it! The Urus accelerates from standstill to 100kmph in 3.6 seconds, goes 0-200kmph in 12.8 seconds and comes with a top speed of 305kmph.

That makes it the fastest in-production SUV in the world, beating Bentley Bentayga with a top speed of 301kmph.

Proper off-roader

The primary duty of an SUV — whether it's from Dacia or Rolls-Royce — is to traverse unchartered territories. Off-road capabilities of the Urus are promised with a range of driving modes: Strada, Sport, Corsa, Sabbia (Sand), Terra (Off-Road), and Neve (Snow).

In addition, adaptive air suspension allows the Urus to be raised and lowered from 158mm to 248mm to suit conditions. The Urus measures 5,112mm in length, 2,016mm in width and 1,638mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,003mm.

Lamborghini says the machine has a kerb weight of less than 2,200kg. All these numbers make the Urus an ideal off-road machine.

Unmistakable Lambo design

The Urus has an aggressive exterior in line with sportscars like the Aventador or the Huracan. The chiselled fascia, slim headlights, and coloured accents in the grille give a bad-boy look to the Urus.

In the rear, the coupe-ish sloping of the roof broadens at the base in the style of Lamborghini models like the Countach and the Murciélago.The rear diffuser is again inspired by racer cars and it is integrated double round exhaust pipes.

The short overhangs of the SUV also communicate its strength, muscularity, dynamically assertive character and commanding road position.

Tasteful interior

The Urus gets a hexagonal theme throughout the interior. In parts such as air vents and door handles, cup holders and airbag modules the hexagonal inlay is evident.

A similarly-styled flat-bottom steering wheel and a red starter button are carried over from the sports-car range. The Urus also flaunts a digital instrument cluster.

Pricing and rivals

The Urus will cost around $200,000 (Rs 1.28 crore excluding the heavy import tax in India). The Lamborghini SUV goes up against likes of Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Cayenne.

The range is expected to get new rivals from Aston Martin, Rolls Royce and in all probability Ferrari in the near future.