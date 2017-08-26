Italian sports car maker Lamborghini is gearing up to launch its SUV model, the Urus. The most important model of the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based car maker is expected to make its debut by 2017-end and sales in 2018. For those who think what next from Lamborghini, it looks like the automaker has some exciting stuff in the pipeline.

A report in automobilemag.com claims that Lamboghini plans to return with many Huracan iterations with different flavours. These will include Speedster and Barchetta versions while for the power hungry fans, the company is considering a hardcore SV model and an even hotter GT3 Stradale. There are also discussions going on possible Targa version to complement the roadster and a lightweight Superleggera version.

However, the wackiest addition will be Huracan Safari. As the name suggests, it will be an off-road friendly sports car (yes, it's weird). The report says it will feature height-adjustable suspension, bigger wheel arches, all-terrain body protection panels, all-wheel drive, and four-wheel steering. The Huracan Safari will be available in both coupe and roadster forms and should be able to handle almost all terrains.

The car is expected to look like the Italdesign Giugiaro Parcour concept (main picture) unveiled at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show. In that case, the Safari version of Huracan will be a bridge model between Lamborghini's supercars and its SUV Urus.

More powerful Aventador

The flagship sports car, Aventador, will get a major power boost in 2020, the report adds. Updated Aventador with a naturally aspirated V12 7.0-litre mill is expected to churn out 800 horsepower. There are also talks of an electric motor to drive the front wheels and boost combined output to more than 1,000hp and a whopping 1,200 Nm of torque.

Source: automobilemag.com