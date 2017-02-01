Italian sport car brand maker Automobili Lamborghini has launched the fifth variant of Huracan, the RWD Spyder version, in India at Rs 3.45 crore ex-showroom.

Also read: Will the Lamborghini Urus be the brand's most important vehicle of the century

The drop version of the Huracan gets a slightly reworked front over the coupe sibling. It features large front air intakes that direct cooling air and headwind to increase down pressure on the front axle. The new Lambo comes with a Pirelli PZero tires exclusively developed for the rear-wheel drive Huracan and it wraps in 19-inch Kari alloy wheels. Contoured steel brakes with aluminium brake disc pots is another change in the Spyder version. Inside, the cockpit features the latest Lamborghini Infotainment System II with a 12.3-inch hi-res TFT instrument panel.

The soft-top of the Huracan RWD Spyder will close and open in just 17 seconds at speeds of up to 50 kmph. Lamborghini says the lightweight soft top is efficiently stowed to maintain the Spyder's perfect center of gravity.

The Huracan RWD Spyder is powered by the same 5.2-litre V10 engine that also does duty in other Huracan variants. The naturally aspirated mill develops 580bhp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 540Nm at 6,500rpm. The company claims 75 percent of torque will be available at 1,000rpm. The mill is mated to a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox and power is send to rear wheels. The RWD Spyder version can clock 0-100kmph speed in 3.6 seconds before reaching its top speed of 319 kmph. Weight distribution is biased 40 percent at the front and 60 percent at the rear, reducing inertia on the front axle compared to the Huracan 4WD version.

The ANIMA (Adaptive Network Intelligent Management: 'soul' in Italian) button on the steering wheel allows the driver to adopt three driving modes- Strada for daily use, Sport for sporty driving fun, and Corsa for maximum track-oriented performance.

Lamborghini also sells Huracan Coupe, Huracan Spyder, Huracan RWD Coupe and Huracan Avio in India.