In India, Lamborghini is seen as an elite sports car brand, not to mention the high status that comes with it. The Italian supercar maker is making its presence felt in India by launching a new Huracan Spyder- a convertible variant of the Huracan RWD coupe that went on sale in India in 2015.

The upcoming Lamborghini Huracan RWD Spyder draws a lot of parallels with its coupe counterpart, but for the retractable rooftop. The company had also launched the Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder convertible back in May last year, making the latest model the fourth roll-out from the Huracan supercar family in India.

The all-new Lamborghini Huracan RWD Spyder will be launched at a special event in Mumbai on February 1, according to the company's invite sent to IBTimes, India. There is no official confirmation on the price, but the car is reportedly going to cost around Rs. 3.80 crore (ex-showroom).

The Huracan RWD Spyder is powered by the same 5.2-litre V10 engine that pushes 580 horses down the pipes and has a peak torque of 540Nm. There's a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox to power the rear wheels and the car can clock 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds. The recorded top speed of the latest Spyder is 319 kmph.

Much like the RWD coupe, the upcoming convertible has sharp design cues and a muscular design. The signature bonnet and sweptback headlamps define the new Lambo. The W-shaped DRLs with massive air intakes, an ultra-low bumper design, tail-mounted rear spoiler and 19-inch alloys complete the exteriors.

Lamborghini's complete driving aids and electronic features are a part of the new machine, which weighs 1,509 kgs. The invite shows the new Lambo in a yellow paintjob, which is well-complimented by the black interiors and a 19-inch KARI silver alloys wrapped with Pirelli PZero tyres. However, Lamborghini will offer customisation options as well.