Italian sportscar maker Lamborghini has launched a hardcore and track-honed edition of the Huracan christened as Huracan Performante in India. The hotter version of Huracan has been priced at Rs Rs 3.97 crore, ex-showroom Delhi.

The Huracan Performante is powered by the same 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10. However, the mill now belts out 631bhp, 29bhp more than the coupe version. This makes V10 on the Huracan Performante Lamborghini's most powerful V10 ever. The torque has gone up to 600Nm from 560Nm in the new Huracan version. Lamborghini said more than 70 percent of torque will be released at 1,000rpm.

Lamborghini has also given updates to the engine components. The powertrain in the new version comes with titanium valves, a revised intake, and a lighter exhaust, while the seven-speed dual clutch transmission remains untouched and sends power to the rear wheels. The Huracan Performante requires only 2.9 seconds to reach 100kmph, which is 0.3 seconds less than the 3.2 second of Huracan coupe. Lamborghini also claims a top speed of over 325kmph.

Since it is a track ready version, Lamborghini has made the Performante 10 percent tougher than the regular Huracan. The sportcar's hood over the rear engine, front and rear spoilers, the rear bumper, and diffuser have been made of carbon-fibre in order to shed weight by 40kg when compared to the coupe version.

Visually, the new version gets a design inspired from the Super Trofeo race car. A high-mounted exhaust and massive diffuser stand out at the rear. The car also benefits from new active aerodynamic tech, which Lamborghini calls Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA). When ALA is off, the active flaps inside the front spoiler are closed in conjunction with the rear wing for maximum downforce. When ALA is on, they're opened by an electric motor and direct air flow to reduce drag.