Italian sports car-maker Automobili Lamborghini unveiled a one of a kind version of the Huracan RWD and gifted the sports car to Pope Francis, the 266th and current Pope of the Catholic Church. Don't jump to the conclusion that the Lambo is the new popemobile.

It will be auctioned by RM Sotheby's on May 12, 2018. All the proceeds will be donated to the Pope, who will allocate it for reconstruction of the Nineveh Plain to the Pope John XXIII Community, which is dedicated to helping women who are victims of trafficking and other abuses, and to two Italian associations that carry out activities mainly in Africa.

The Lamborghini Huracan RWD donated to the Pope is created in homage to the Vatican, from the idea put forward by the agency Riptide, Milan. The one-off Huracan is the offspring of Lamborghini's customisation department 'Ad Personam'. The special edition model pays tribute to the colours of the flag of Vatican City, painted in Bianco Monocerus with Giallo Tiberino decorated alongside the Huracán's silhouette.

The ceremony of the vehicle presentation was held in the Vatican in the presence of Pope Francis and Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. They were joined by a part of the company's management board and two technicians who built the special car.

Huracan RWD is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre engine. The mill develops 571bhp, which is 30bhp less than the coupe model. The engine in RWD model develops 540Nm of torque which is 20Nm less over the coupe version. The RWD is mated to Lamborghini Doppia Frizione (LDF) seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

Huracan RWD is the slowest offering from Lamborghini until now. The car requires an additional 0.2 seconds to reach the 3.2 second 0-100kmph time of regular Huracan coupe.