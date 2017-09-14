Automobili Lamborghini has announced the advent of its new Aventador S Roadster, the open-top version of the Aventador S coupe in India with a price tag of Rs 5.79 crores (Ex-showroom). The Aventador S Roadster made its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 (IAA).

The Aventador S Roadster that combines the technologies and driving dynamics of its coupe the Aventador S gets 6.5-litre, naturally-aspirated V12 engine at the heart. The mid-rear engine can churn out 730 bhp at 8,400 rpm and a peak torque of 690 Nm At 5,500 rpm and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 3.0 seconds, with a top speed equal to the Aventador S coupe of 350 kmph.

The Aventador S Roadster weighs just 50 kg more than the coupe and its four driving modes allows selection of STRADA, SPORT and CORSA and the new EGO mode. EGO allows the driver to set up his preferred criteria in each mode to suit his driving style.

The roadster maintains the unmistakable design of the Aventador S along with unique features reflecting its roadster persona. The active rear wing optimises the car's aerodynamic balance and improves front downforce by more than 130 percent over the previous Aventador, claims the company. With the wing in optimum position the roadster also claimed to have achieved over 50 percent overall efficiency at high downforce and in low drag more than 400 percent.

The Roadster gets electrically operated rear window that minimises cabin noise and airflow when roof is closed. The Aventador Roadster also has four-wheel steering and Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS).

The Aventador S Roadster is launched in the Ad Personam Color Blu Aegir, inspired by the turquoise ocean.