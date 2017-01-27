Malayalam actor Lalu Alex and his son Ben recently hogged the limelight after photos and reports of the latter's register marriage surfaced online. It was followed by netizens praising the actor for opting for a simple marriage, setting an example to many who shell out a lot of money for a big fat celebrity wedding.

Check: Mollywood celebrity weddings 2016

The star kid will be getting married to Meenu Cyril in a traditional way next month. The duo will exchange wedding vows as per Knanaya (endogamous group in the Saint Thomas Christian community of Kerala) rituals on February 6 at Holy Kings Knanaya Catholic Church in Piravom, while the engagement ceremony will be held at a resort in Kumarakom on February 2.

Now, the photos and videos of pre-wedding photoshoot the couple have, also surfaced on the cyberspace, after they were posted on the Facebook page of the photographer, Binu Seens. The adorable frames of the duo have also gone viral on social media. Like any star-studded ceremony, the wedding function on Sunday is also expected to see the presence of big names of the Mollywood industry.

Ben works as a engineer in Dubai and Meenu has done masters in Education for Health Professionals from Bristol, England. The bride, who hails from Kidangoor in Kottayam is the daughter of Jose Kaithavelil and Mini Cyril. Ben, who is the eldest son of Lalu Alex, has acted in the Malayalam movie Orkut Oru Ormakoot in 2012.

Check out photos of the couple after their register marriage, pre-wedding pictures and video here:

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-