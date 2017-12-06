Bengaluru FC has called back goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte into their squad as a replacement for the injured Abhra Mondal. Ralte, 25, will now play for BFC in their two upcoming away games in the Indian Super League (ISL) -- against NorthEast United FC on December 8 and against FC Pune City December 14.

First-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been suspended for the two games after receiving a red card for nuisance in Bengaluru FC's match against FC Goa last week.

Video replays showed that Gurpreet slapped FC Goa forward Manuel Lanzarote during an off-the-ball tussle, thus attracting the harsh penalty from the referee. The former Stabaek FC custodian has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 3 lakh.

The India no 1 goalkeeper is set to return in a crunch clash for Bengaluru FC against Chennaiyin FC on December 17.

It was Ralte's injury that forced Bengaluru FC to approach the ISL authorities to receive the green signal of fielding Gurpreet from the very first match of the season. Gurpreet was supposed to start his ISL campaign following five rounds of matches since BFC bought them after the ISL Player Draft this year.

Ralte had suffered a low-grade II disruption of the anterior-inferior tibio-fibular ligament ahead of the start of the season, having missed the club's first three games. He will replace Abhra Mondal who has suffered a hamstring injury and is expected to be ruled out for four weeks.

Abhra had come on in the last match to take up the goalkeeping duties for Bengaluru FC following Gurpreet's dismissal.