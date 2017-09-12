The niece of actress Lalitha Kumari is missing since September 6. The worried family has now lodged a complaint with Pondy Bazaar police station in Chennai.

On Monday, September 11, Lalitha Kumari and her sister Sheryl addressed a press conference to share their plight.

Abrina, 17, is missing since she left home for school. The siblings complain that the school authorities have not shown enough concern about the incident.

The CCTV cameras in the school premises have not come to any help. "We came to know that there are 56 CCTV cameras around the school campus, but officials from the school have informed us that few cameras from the place, where we need for the enquiry, are not working," Behindwoods quoted Lalitha Kumari as saying at the press meet.

"The police department has also informed us that the officials from Church Park school have not given them enough evidence," she added.

The 17-year old is a student of Church Park School. She is the daughter of Arunmozhi Varman and Sheryl. Yesteryear actor Anandan is her paternal grandfather and Disco Shanti is her aunt.

Lalitha Kumari and her sister claim that they decided to talk to the media with the hopes of getting their child back.