The fashion game just went up on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 that kick-started on January 31. On February 3, audience were stunned seeing Sushmita Sen, Disha Patani, Dia Mirza, Padmaavat actress Aditi Rao Hydari, Bipasha Basu, Saiyami Kher, Tamannah, tennis champion Sania Mirza. walking the ramp.

Starting the day was, Sania Mirza, in a beautiful dull pink lehenga, who walked the ramp for Anushree Reddy. Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend and Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani, walked for Shriya Som in a frilly gown and red eye make-up, looking sexy. Sushmita Sen looked like a bride as she walked the ramp for House of Kotwara. She brought in the perfect and positive vibe at the ramp looking stunning, and impressed everyone with her nakhras and adaayein!

A little disappointing appearances were by Bipasha Basu, who walked in a red-pink tone outfit for Reshma Kunhi. Also Saiyami Kher left us sad with her Nishka Lulla outfit and a caprese bag! Why was that sling bag there, please explain.

Tamannah looked ravishing as she walked in a red and gold Ashwini Reddy ensemble. Then entered our Allaudin Khilji's wife Mehrunissa (Padmaavat) a.k.a Aditi Rao Hydari Aditi Rao Hydari flaunting an exquisite creation by Payal Singhal. Dia Mirza looked absolutely beautiful as she walked the ramp in a Sanjukta Dutta saree.

Nidhi Agerwal looked hot in a traditional lehnga by Shloka Sudhakar. Swara Bhasker looked stunning in House of Kotwara beige suit.

The fashion event was also attended by Kriti Kharbanda, Mini Mathur, Shamita Shetty, Diana Penty, Kajal Aggarwal, Sikander Kher and many other TV actresses including Karishma Tanna.

All the showstoppers and attendees were at their best. Lakme Fashion Week 2018 will end on February 5 and the finale will have Kareena Kapoor Khan walking the ramp for Anamika Khanna.

But before that Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan walked the ramp for Shantanu and Nikhil and closed Day 4 for Lakme Fashion Week. And the attendees spotted at the event were Ritesh Deshmukh, Jacky Bhagnani, Amit Sadh, Nushrat Bharucha, Ahaan Panday and Tanisha Mukerji.