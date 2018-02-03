Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kick-started on January 31 with Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput. On day 3, people witnessed Kriti Sanon Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan walking the ramp.

Karan and Sonakshi, who will appear in Welcome to New York, walked the ramp together in black. The duo looked like rock stars on the runway, while the highlight was KJo's grey hair. They turned showstoppers for Phalguni and Shane Peacock.

Karan has mostly impressed fans with his weird choices of shoes and now, he has grabbed attention with his grey hair. Father of twins – Roohi and Yash – really know to win hearts. KJo walking the ramp with Sonakshi, in a way, became a movie promotion strategy for Welcome to New York that will hit the screens on February 23.

Here are Sona and KJo's mind-blowing LFW 2018 photos:

Bareilly Ki Barfi actress Kriti Sanon is a beauty! She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a multi-coloured lehenga. Tarun Tahiliani's collection theme was outer space.

Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan walked the ramp for a Kolkata-based brand Osaa by Adarsh. She wore a rich colour outfit with blue-white combination. She posted her picture on Instagram as well.

Apart from these three, Kalki Koehlin too graced the LFW 2018 ramp. She looked stunning in a golden-beige lehenga choli with a modern, chic twist. Kalki turned showstopper for designer duo Monic and Karishma – the women behind the Amoh By Jade label.

The day 3 went quite well. Other divas who walked the ramp were Yami Gautam, Sagarika Ghatge, Nimrat Kaur and Surveen Chawla.

All the showstoppers and attendees were at their best. Lakme Fashion Week 2018 will end on February 5 and the finale will have Kareena Kapoor Khan walking the ramp for Anamika Khanna.