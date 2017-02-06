Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017 came to an end on Sunday, February 5, and several Bollywood celebs walked the ramp as showstoppers in the finale. Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the fashion show for designer Anita Dongre, which was the final act.

Apart from Bebo, Malaika Arora Khan, Sushmita Sen, Tabu, Amrya Dastur, Disha Patani, Sophie Choudry and Amit Sadh were among the stars, who walked the ramp on day 5. The limelight of the show was of course the new mom – Kareena – who wore a flowing ivory gown along with a floor-length embroidered golden jacket. She charmed everyone with her nawabi style.

Bebo's BFF Malaika too graced the ramp for designer Divya Reddy's Shahibzadi collection. As always, she looked stunning and won hearts in a red bralet with a yellow tiered lehenga and matching georgette dupatta splashed with glitter.

After judging Miss Universe 2017, former Miss Universe and Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen raised the temperature at the LFW 2017 finale. She walked the ramp for Vangapalli Sashi in a lavender gown. The grand finale of LFW 2017 was also graced by Kung Fu Yoga actresses – Disha Patani and Amrya Dastur.

Disha walked the ramp for designer Jayanti Reddy in a blue lehenga choli, while Amrya looked gorgeous in Karan Malhotra's one off-shoulder asymmetric gown. The powder blue and metallic grey combination in Amrya's attire looked stunning.

Designer Gaurang Shah's Muslin collection showcased white and gold combinations and the showstopper was the gorgeous Tabu. She graced the ramp in a white and gold anarkali over a swirling lehenga. Sophie Choudry too walked the ramp for Abha Choudhury.

Take a look at the showstoppers of LFW 2017 finale here: