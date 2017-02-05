The esteemed fashion show, Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017, showcased exquisite lehengas to peppy beach outfits. Karisma Kapoor and Aditi rao Hydari were the only Bollywood stars to attend the second-last day of the fashion week.

Designer Tarun Tahiliani put out stunning creations and his showstopper was the international supermodel, TV host and American author, Padma Lakshmi. Designers Sama, Meera and Muzaffar Ali at the LFW S/R 2017 also captivated the audience with their 'Romance of Kotwara' collection.

The collection included Chikankari craft and zardosi work. The showstopper was Aditi Rao Hydari who walked down the runway in a glittering, black, encrusted lehenga paired with dazzling choli. The embellished tulle dupatta looked amazing. According to reports, Shabana Azmi was supposed to walk the ramp, but later Aditi replaced her. Surprisingly, the Wazir actress looked quite nervous on the ramp.

Karisma walked the ramp for designer Arpita Mehta. She looked gorgeous in a white ensemble of thread and mirror embroidered crop top teamed with high waist palazzo. Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor Khan will walk the ramp at the LFW 2017 grand finale.

Actress-model Urvashi Rautela too graced the ramp in a blue attire for designer Sonal Verma. Sporting a navy bralet with wide embroidered pants and a striking red-and-white striped jacket, she looked glamorous with a top-knot bun. Jai Ho actress Daisy Shah walked the ramp in a dark purple classy gown for popular designer Amit GT's collection.

Check out the photos of Bollywood celebs walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017: