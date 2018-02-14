Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and producer Ekta Kapoor join hands for a movie, titled Laila Majnu. It is Imtiaz's brother Sajid Ali's film and the poster of the same has been released.

Ekta and Balaji Motion Pictures took to their Twitter handles to announce the release date and reveal the poster of Laila Majnu. It is set to hit the screens on May 4.

While the director is Sajid, the storyteller or scriptwriter is Imtiaz.

"Recreated. Re-imagined. Retold. Proud to collaborate with Imtiaz Ali to present a classic love story with a contemporary twist. Here's the teaser poster of #LailaMajnu, which will be out on 4th May. @balajimotionpic #ImtiazAlisLailaMajnu," Ekta tweeted.

As the poster looks amazing, we are still wondering who the actors are? Fans are confused whether it's Shahid Kapoor because he is supposed to do a film with Imtiaz.

But the movie is directed by Sajid and Shahid is currently shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu. So, it's not him. Then who are these mystery actors?

The movie was in news in 2014 when Sajid Ali talked about it to The Indian Express. He had said that he would be directing the romantic flick that would be set in Kashmir.

Film set in modern Day Kashmir.

"It's a classic, intense Laila Majnu story. Though I don't know how close I will get to it, I would like to contemporize it," Sajid had told the daily.

The director had mentioned that the actors would be "a younger, approximately 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old girl."

"The idea stemmed from Imtiaz and I am currently working on it. My sister-in-law Preeti Ali is producing it with Balaji Motion Pictures," Sajid had said.