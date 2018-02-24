Both Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will be looking to open their account when they meet in the fifth match of ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, February 24.

The Qalandars lost their opening encounter to high-flying Multan Sultans in Dubai on Friday by a massive 43-run margin.

Dramatic collapse!

The Qalandars, who have a star-studded batting line-up, lost their last seven wickets for just four runs, thereby dramatically blowing up their chances of a win.

Captain Brendon McCullum should be concerned as the lower-middle order came up with an insipid display, thereby undoing the good work done at the top by openers Fakhar Zaman and Sunil Narine.

McCullum though should take confidence from the bowling performances of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman and leg-spinner Yasir Shah, both of whom will be crucial to the team's plans in the coming weeks.

The Qalandars though need to put behind the crushing loss and focus on the task on hand against the Gladiators, who are also heading into the tie after losing their first match against Karachi Kings on Friday.

Afridi's stunner!

Sarfraz Ahmed's side suffered a 19-run defeat after their top-order failed to fire in their chase of 150. Kings' veteran Shahid Afridi's stunning catch to dismiss Gladiators batsman Umar Amin on 31 sealed the tie in his team's favor.

Shahid Afridi is truly an ageless cricketer. 21 years after his debut he is still finding ways to entertain the crowd. The catch by him today, without exaggeration, is the greatest effort by a Pakistani fielder on the boundary. He’s the real Karachi King! pic.twitter.com/JRBHPIZvMA — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 23, 2018

While their bowlers Jofra Archer (2/30) and Shane Watson (3/22) did their jobs, the Gladiators were let down by their big batting names, including Asad Shafiq (2), Shane Watson (1) and Kevin Pietersen (6).

When is the match and how to watch it live

The fifth match of PSL 2018 between the Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will start at 4pm GMT, 8pm Dubai time and 9:30pm IST.

Live streaming and TV coverage

Worldwide live stream: cricketgateway.com India: TV: DSport; Live stream: DSport on Jio TV, Airtel TV; cricketgateway.com Pakistan: PTV Sports UK: Sky Sports Channel 792 (Prime TV) US: Willow TV

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Brendon McCullum (c), Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Denesh Ramdin, Anton Devcich, Bilal Asif, Cameron Delport, Bilawal Bhatti, Aamer Yamin, Ghulam Mudassar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sunil Narine, Raza Hasan, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Kevin Pietersen, Rameez Raja, Asad Shafiq, Umar Amin, Shane Watson, Mohammad Nawaz, Mahmudullah, Jofra Archer, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Anwar Ali, Rashid Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali.