Lahore Qalandars and Peshwar Zalmi lost their respective opening fixtures of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017, but played better cricket to win their second games. While the Qalandars beat defending champions Islamabad United, Zalmi got the better of Karachi Kings.

Read: PSL 2017 fixing scandal irks former Pakistan cricketers

Both Lahore and Peshawar will be confident and keen to continue with their good forms when facing each another in Dubai on Sunday (Feb 12). The competition is in its early stages but both Lahore and Peshawar will be keen to play positive cricket and climb the table.

The match promises to be entertaining with Lahore possessing players like Jason Roy, Brendon McCullum, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, among others. Talking about quality players, Peshawar also have stars such as Eoin Morgan, Kamran Akmal, Darren Sammy and Shahid Afridi and others. There is no doubt about the existing talent in both the squads, but they need their players to deliver.

It is going to be a close encounter between the Peshawar bowlers and the Lahore batsmen. With players like Roy and McCullum who are tremendous hitters of the ball, Lahore will be keen to take on Peshawar's Chris Jordan, Afridi and Sammy. If the two Lahore batsmen get their acts going, Peshwar might find it difficult to contain Lahore from scoring big.

As Peshawar lacks big-hitters in their top order, Jordan and co will have to make sure that the Lahore batsmen do not score many runs in the match.

The PSL 2017 has recently been rocked by the fixing scandals, and the players need to move on from that and produce quality action, which can put such negative things in the back seat.

Where to watch live

The Pakistan Super League 2017 match between Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi is scheduled for 8pm local time (9:30 pm IST, 9 pm PKT, 4 pm GMT) start. Here is the live streaming and TV option.

India: TV: No coverage.

Pakistan:TV: Ten Sports, PTV and Geo Super. Live streaming: PTV Sports Live.

UAE: TV: OSN Sports. Live streaming: OSN Play

UK: TV: Prime TV. Live streaming: Prime TV Online.

Bangladesh: TV: Gazi TV.

West Indies: TV: Flow TV.