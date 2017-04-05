At least six people, including four soldiers and two civilians, died and nearly 20 people got injured in a suicide bombing at Bedian Road in Lahore, Pakistan, on Wednesday morning. The bombing, which took place around 7:15 am near Mananwala Chowk, targeted an army vehicle carrying security personnel and a census team.

Pictures from the blast site show a couple of vans and a motorcycle damaged due to the impact. Security sources said that the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber but it still remains to be determined whether the attacker was on foot or was riding a motorcycle.

"I was standing a hundred steps away from the incident. I called 112 [Emergency Ambulance Service] which reached the site 20 minutes later," an eyewitness told Geo News Pakistan.

Rescue operation is currently underway at the site of the blast. The injured have been rushed to General Hospital and Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the city, the Express Tribune reported. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation by rangers, army and police officials is underway.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the blast and directed the authorities to provide medical facilities to the injured. He has also sought a report of the blast.

More details are awaited.