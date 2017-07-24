At least 15 people were killed and around 20 others were injured in a suicide blast near Arfa Karim IT Tower on Ferozepur Road in Lahore, Pakistan on Monday afternoon, the police said.

Reports state that the death toll in the incident is expected to rise.

The explosion, which took place close to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office, claimed lives of at least three policemen and left six others injured.

Superintendent of Police Imran Awan confirmed to Dawn newspaper that at least nine bodies have been recovered so far and shifted to the hospital, out of which three are policemen.

Awan added that an anti-encroachment drive was underway when the blast happened. Anti-riot police officials were deployed for the drive.

The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals by rescue 1122 teams for medical treatment.

Police officials and law enforcement personnel reached the spot and cordoned off the area of the blast. Forensic teams have begun collecting evidence to ascertain the nature of the explosion.