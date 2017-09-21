You have seen her jump and prance, sway and dance and dominate the stage in her a little over the five-foot frame a countless number of times. But there's more to her than meets the eye. Now, she has bared it all in Netflix docu "Gaga: Five Foot Two".

The documentary, slated to be released on Friday, shows her lying on the couch, crying, and asking "Do I look pathetic?" to admitting "I'm so embarrassed". We find her in pain, something she has clearly been hiding for the last five years. And now it's all out in the open for her fans and followers to feel and resonate with.

Breaking her hip in 2013 resulted in a quarter size hole in her hip. Gaga admits it all in the trailer of her upcoming documentary. The 31-year-old touches upon the lesser known facts of her life alongside some highly-publicised ones splashed across tv screens.

The film follows Gaga as she reveals the backstory behind her latest album 'Joanne', her breakup with fiancé Taylor Kinner, her paranoia and depression among other things. Gaga sheds all emotional filters and embraces her reality.

Directed by Chris Moukarbel, the film includes clips of her performing for fans and breaking down at the overwhelming response and some lighter moments like when she performs for her grandma.

The classic Gaga sass shines through as she talks about producers whose motive has been to uphold her 'sexy diva' image. She spills how this was a major reason behind all the over-the-top outrageous fashion choices she has made over the years. And in her ever so simple style, the artiste confesses she did it all just to feel in control.

Treat yourself to the trailer here if you haven't already!

Known as someone with barely any emotional filter, Gaga lets you in on her inner life. You see her crying a lot. "You have to cry. It's not good to keep things inside. It makes you sick," She says.

For everybody wondering how authentic the documentary is, her speech from the Toronto International Film Festival is a good frame of reference. "I didn't want it to be a commercial for me and why you should love me and think I'm perfect," she said.