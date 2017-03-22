Hold your horses Charlie Sheen, did Lady Gaga really do that?

The Two and Half Men actor has made a rather wild allegation claiming that Lady Gaga offered a naked lap dance. He did not stop there. Sheen also went on to reveal that the American singer also offered to be recorded while she aroused the actor.

Sheen name-dropped Gaga on Australian radio show Kyle & Jackie O. He said he was called out of the blue with the raunchy proposal. "So, I get this call from some douche bag. He says listen, Lady Gaga is going to do the first X-rated video on MTV. She's going to be a stripper in a bar and the only person she's going to lap dance for is Charlie Sheen," he claimed.

Sheen was apparently then given Gaga's phone number and was asked to call her immediately. After reaching her answering machine, he got a call back from the Bad Romance singer. "And the phone rings and it's her. I don't know what to say, it's like female Elvis called!" he shared. He added to claim that she did not want a one-on-one experience. Gaga wanted Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears involved, reported Daily Star.

"It's Britney, Lindsay and Gaga and they are rushing through traffic to get to a strip joint. They are the dancers. Gaga said 'I'm going to go full nude, are you prepared?' I said I was born prepared!" Sheen revealed. However, the 51-year-old actor said that the two had such strong "cosmic" connection that they ended in a philosophical discussion. "She talks to me about the world, the last thing she wants to discuss is the video," he added.

Not sparing Lindsay Lohan either, Sheen went on to shamelessly speak about his wild nights with the Mean Girls actress.

Sheen claimed that he once partied hard with Lohan at his house after she made a cameo on his TV show Anger Management. "I invited her over one night and said lets watch our episode because it's pretty f*****g cool. She must have had a big night one time, and we had this garbage bin on the set and the crew and cast named it the "Lindsay bin" because she was puking into it. Either I outdrank her, or she outdrank me, and all I know is, she tucked me into bed and said, "sleep well, sweet prince," he said.

While Lohan hit back at the statement claiming it is not true, Gaga is yet to make a statement confirming or denying the incident. All we can say is that Charlie Sheen's documentation of his wild nights (even days) would be an interesting show to watch.