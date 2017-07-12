Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's recent photo on Snapchat and Instagram sparked a controversy that she might be using cocaine. However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star quickly responded to all the criticism and said she has children and will never do such things.

The controversy began when fans spotted two suspicious-looking lines of white powder in the background of her photo and videos she posted on Snapchat and Instagram. A fan on Twitter accused Kim of using cocaine.

However, the mother-of-two responded to the fan's claim and said that the two suspicious-looking lines was just sugar from candy mess. Later, she posted videos on Instagram and Snapchat and clarified that the two lines are nothing but just a marble table with that design.

"I don't play like that. I have kids, it is not just my lifestyle, and I have never been like that. The table in the background is a marble table and I thought it was my candy mess."

Kim has shut down all her haters who accused her of using cocaine, but a few celebrities have openly confessed to using coke.

Amy Poehler

The actress known for her role in Mean Girls confessed that she tried cocaine and she loved it.

"I tried cocaine, which I instantly loved but eventually hated. Cocaine is terrific if you want to hang out with people you don't know very well and play ping-pong all night, [but] it's bad for almost everything else ... the day after cocaine is rough," she said in her memoir Yes Please.

Lady Gaga

In 2010, the singer revealed about her cocaine habit and said that she used to do it occasionally. A year later, Gaga told Howard Stern that she didn't do it with other people.

"I didn't do it with other people. I did it alone. I did it all alone in my apartment and I wrote music and you know what, I regret every line I ever did. So to any of the little sweethearts that are listening, don't touch it, it's the devil," she told Stern in 2011.

Demi Lovato

In 2013, the singer confessed that she couldn't stay without drugs for more than 30 minutes to an hour.

"I would sneak drugs. I couldn't go without 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine and I would bring it on airplanes," Lovato said in 2013. "I would smuggle it basically and just wait until everyone in first class would go to sleep and I would do it right there. I'd sneak to the bathroom and I'd do it."

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan's many trips rehab is known to all. In 2013, she confessed to Oprah Winfrey that she did cocaine 10-15 times.

"I really haven't done it more than 10 to 15 times. Of course, I said three or four. I was terrified of being judged... [But] I've done it 10 to 15 times," she told Oprah, adding, "[Cocaine] allowed me to drink more. I think that's why I did it when I did it. It was a party thing."

Angelina Jolie

In 2003, Angelina Jolie revealed that she has done every possible drug. "I have done just about every drug possible," she told the Sunday Times. "Cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, LSD. The worst effect, oddly enough, was pot, which made me feel out of control, and I became silly and giggly."

Miley Cyrus

The singer had not only admitted to smoking up weed but also confessed to using cocaine. "I really don't like coke," she told Rolling Stone in 2013. "It's so gross and so dark. It's like, what are you, from the '90s? Ew."

Drew Barrymore

The actress first took cocaine when she was 12 and underwent extensive drug rehabilitation treatment when she was 13.

"When I was 10½, I was sitting in a room with a group of young adults who were smoking pot. I wanted to try some, and they said, 'Sure. Isn't it cute, a little girl getting stoned?' Eventually, that got boring, and my addict mind told me, 'Well, if smoking pot is cute, it'll also be cute to get the heavier stuff like cocaine,'" she revealed in an interview, according to PEOPLE.