It is only the matter of a few hours until Arsenal complete the signing of highly-rated French forward Alexandre Lacazette on Thursday July 5. The 26-year-old, as per reports, is set to be the highest paid player ever in the club's history.

Lacazette, who was one of the key figures of French club Lyon for a decade, is claimed to have agreed a five-year-deal with Arsenal, who will pay him a whopping £200,000-a-week. The transfer amount for the player is believed to be £52million.

It definitely is going to be one of the biggest signings the Gunners have made in the recent years, which also includes the signings of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

After Arsene Wenger struggled to earn a contract extension at the club, the Frenchman has now no option but to make big statements straightaway, especially when it comes to buying big players.

It is reported that the Arsenal fans are going to have the time of their life in the coming days as after the official announcement of Lazacette's signing, the Gunners will successfully manage to acquire the services of Leicester City hotshot Riyad Mahrez.

The future of Sanchez and Ozil, meanwhile, is still not secure at the Emirates.

Alexandre Lacazette performances in 2016-17:

Total appearances : 45

Goals : 37

Assists : 5

: 5 Major achievements: Ligue 1 player of the year 2014-15