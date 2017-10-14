One of the biggest fixtures in Spanish league football takes place on Saturday October 14. Atletico Madrid, one of the top three La Liga outfits, take on Catalan giants FC Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barcelona have had an emphatic start to the 2017-18 season, winning all their seven league games so far. This record puts them six points above Atletico Madrid and believe it or not, seven points above arch-rivals and defending champions Real Madrid.

If that is not all, Barca superstar Lionel Messi is on a terrific form after leading the Argentina national team to seal a direct berth at the FIFA World Cup 2018. Messi scored an inspirational hat-trick and seems to caught up plenty of momentum.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are trailing in the league but they are yet to lose a match. They have won all their matches at home also in the La Liga so far.

For Barca, with Ousmane Dembele out with a long-term injury, Denis Suarez, who is in a hot form for Barcelona at the moment, could get a start upfront with the likes of Messi and Luis Suarez.



Expected starting XI:

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Juanfran, Godín, Lucas, Filipe Luís; Koke, Saúl, Thomas, Carrasco; Griezmann, Correa.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Denis, Messi, Suárez.

ATLETICO MADRID vs BARCELONA

Date - October 14

Time - 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST (Sunday)

Venue - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Watch live in the following ways

TV guide

Sony TEN 2/HD (India)

Movistar Partidazo (Spain)

DirecTV Sports (Argentina)

Radio commentary

Radio Barca, TalkSport

Live streaming

Sony LIV (India)

Sky Go (United Kingdom)

Live scores

Twitter (Barca)