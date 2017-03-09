Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a lot of success at all the clubs he has played at, from his time at Ajax to his current club, Manchester United. The striker has already won his first major trophy in England, the EFL Cup, and could go on to win two more by the end of the season.

Ibrahimovic has been a key player for Manchester United in front of goal this season and has already notched up 26, proving the critics who had said that he was just coming to the Premier League for the money and would struggle with the pace of the game wrong.

The former PSG man initially joined United on a one-year deal with an option to extend it by a further year, and while the Premier League side are keen to have Ibrahimovic for the 2017-18 season, the striker is yet to make a decision.

With the striker's future at Manchester United in doubt, Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy have showed an interest in getting him to America, and are also willing to make him the highest paid player in the league. Ibrahimovic was initially said to be set for a move to the MLS, after his contract with PSG expired, but decided to join Manchester United instead after getting a call Jose Mourinho.

Ibrahimovic has kept his options open and said in an interview in November that the MLS remains a huge possibility for him and after conquering most of Europe he could do the same in America.

"I've travelled around like Napoleon, and conquered every new country where I've set foot. So perhaps I should do what Napoleon didn't and cross the Atlantic and conquer the States as well" Ibrahimovic said.

LA Galaxy have been looking for a top and experienced striker to lead their line after Robbie Keane left following the 2016 campaign, and Ibrahimovic would be a perfect fit. If he were to move to the MLS, he would earn more than the likes of Kaka, who was reportedly the highest paid player in the league in 2016.

LA Galaxy reportedly feel Ibrahimovic has the potential to make a big impact on football in America, the same way that David Beckham did when he moved there in 2007.

If he does not commit to a new contract soon, he could sign a contract in advance with the MLS outfit. Despite being linked with a move away from Manchester United, Mourinho said that while he wanted to extend Ibrahimovic's stay at the club he would not beg him to stay.