Oh come on! Another case of Fappening? Kylie Jenner has joined the long list of celebrities whose private, intimate and X-rated nudes have been hacked. Hackers have gained access to the Jenner sister's Snapchat account and threaten to leak racy photos and videos of the reality star.

The news of her hack broke out on July 23. Fans opening logging into Snapchat were stunned to find out that Kylie was hacked. Instead of her routine posts, there were posts that read: "Follow for Kylie lipstick," "RT for her nudes," and "add for Kylie's nudes."

While the 19-year-old hasn't commented on the whole situation yet, the reality star would want to grab hold of the perpetrator as soon as possible. On the Twitter account of the alleged culprit, a tweet was then posted which read: "I got Kylie's nudes ahaha [sic]."

With rumours on high that Kylie feared Tyga would release intimate videos of the two, this hack adds to Kylie's misery. Hollywood Life had earlier reported that after Kylie broke up with Tyga, the Keeping up with the Kardashian star has been haunted by thoughts of her ex releasing a collection of their personal videos online.

A source has told the website that the now separated couple was "obsessed with filming each other when they dated" and "there was barely a moment of their lives that they didn't capture on their phones, some of which was extremely intimate."

This is not the first time that Kylie's social media account has been hacked. In June 2016, a group of nerds had hacked into Kylie's Twitter account to post a series of offensive tweets.

Kylie joins Miley Cyrus, Alex Jones, Holly Willoughby, Emma Watson and many others in the long list of celebrities whose X-rated nude pictures have been hacked this year.