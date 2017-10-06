Ever since the news of a pregnancy came out, Kylie Jenner has been gracing fans and followers on Instagram with her throwback pictures. As smart a move as that is, to avoid exposing the much-talked-about baby bump, guess Kylie is really coming to terms with allowing us a little sneak-peek.

Recently, the 20-year-old shared a photo baring the stomach area and we cannot help but wonder – is she taking baby steps to build up the excitement before her big reveal?

Also read: Did Kris Jenner's bff just confirm Kylie's pregnancy?

We are no strangers to the reality TV stars camera angle skills. Every selfie or snap that Kylie chooses to post takes social media by storm because she knows how to work all the right angles for the most body flattering pictures.

Her famous pout and rather skimpy outfits have wooed followers for years, ever since her dramatic transformation, and Kylie has never been one to shy away. She is "body goals" after all, or as impressionable young adults like to label her.

However, ever since the alleged pregnancy news, Kylie has ensured every step to hide any kind of exposure of a bump. The lip-kit mogul has even stopped posting racy, revealing pictures and appeared publicly in baggy, oversized outfits as well.

Many have seen these changes as signs of confirmation of her pregnancy news. Meanwhile, neither Kylie nor her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, has confirmed anything.

Yet, sources close to the star reveal that her keeping so private and low-key about posting on social media is majorly due to her concern over how fans would react to them.

Which is why, when she chose to drop the second line of her shades by posting pictures on Instagram, we couldn't help but marvel at her editing and posture skills. A couple of extreme close-ups and a video that barely shows anything under the torso – Kylie is all set to keep us toiling with the mystery.

#ad So excited for my second sunnies collection ... #QUAYXKYLIE DROP II. Follow @quayaustralia for details. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

#ad @quayaustralia NEW DROP ? #QUAYXKYLIE A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

#ad My new sunnies collection is available NOW at quayaustralia.com. Follow @quayaustralia for full details. #QUAYXKYLIE A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 4, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

? #QUAYXKYLIE A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 4, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

#ad My new collection is available NOW at quayaustralia.com @quayaustralia #QUAYXKYLIE ? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 4, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

"It has been a struggle for her because with a baby on the way, she has never been happier, however, she is a little insecure with her new body as it is now changing constantly," a source told Hollywoodlife.com.

"She has been glowing since she became pregnant, but it is hard for her because she is uncertain as to how her fans will react to pregnant selfies," the source added.

As for the return of her fire selfies, fans can only hope she chooses to grace them with some rather soon. Or a confirmation at least!

The source adds, "She is not ready to post steamy pregnancy pics, but she feels she will make a big comeback soon, when she is ready. When she does return it will be fantastic, sizzling and she will be an amazing, sexy pregnant woman!"