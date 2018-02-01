Kylie Jenner and the entire clan of Kardashians have done pretty much everything possible to evade and suppress any news about her rumoured pregnancy — and so far it seems to have worked. But luckily for every impatient Kylie fan, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians team has been slacking.

In a sudden peep of an appearance, the Wikipedia page for the February 25 episode of the family reality show had slots listed with titles like "We're Expecting," followed by an episode called "It's a girl." Sneaky much?

Especially now that the 20-year-old makeup mogul's older sister Khloe's pregnancy isn't a secret anymore, after the 34-year-old chose to announce it on Instagram just in time for Christmas, fans have gone pretty much insane over this latest confirmation of sorts.

Moreover, in what seems to be a deleted page now, the synopsis for Season 14 episode 19 read: "Following Khloe's pregnancy announcement, Kylie and Travis Scott have some news of their own with their family! Kylie is pregnant!"

The next episode's synopsis reads: "Kylie and Travis Scott begin the quest to determine what kitten to get and start decorating the nursery for the baby!"

The credibility of the update is still under doubt though since it's unknown who did it — meaning there's no confirmation about the accuracy of the updates; Wikipedia pages can be updated by anyone. But the fact that the page's episode 19 and 20 entries were deleted entirely appears rather fishy.

Ever since the news of Kylie's pregnancy broke in September last year, the youngest Kar-Jenner sibling has been barely seen in public. She is expecting with her beau, 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott — whom she went public with in April at the Coachella Music Festival.

As for Kylie, she's always seen sporting oversized, baggy clothes on the rare occasions she was spotted in public ever since the rumours started circulating. Just last week she was spotted at a construction site in Hidden Hills, California.

Even in the Kardashian sisters' Calvin Klein shoot, Kylie showed up in all the shots covering her midriff using multiple props – in stark contrast to the social media persona she has cultivated over the years.

However, People magazine reported that she's leaning on her mother and sisters for hope once the baby arrives. She apparently "hasn't hired a nanny" yet because she's "worried about new people around her baby," reported People.

The insider added that "at first she only wants [mom Kris Jenner] and her sisters to help with the baby."

Frustrating as it might seem, the impatience only keeps on building for her fans!