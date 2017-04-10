Kylie Jenner blew Albert Ochoa's mind when she showed up for a prom.

The 19-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had been asked by the high school student of Rio Americano High School to be his prom date after he was rejected by a girl from his school.

The reality star turned up at the school prom to surprise her teenage fan at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento, California. Kylie attended the prom with BFF Jordyn Woods.

The youngest Jenner sister also took to Snapchat to post a photo of the two, sitting inside a private jet. Kylie was seen wearing a one shoulder mocha gown while Jordyn donned a red gown. The duo was wearing similar white corsages.

Several students took to social media to share videos of Kylie at the prom.

This is Kylie jenners date pic.twitter.com/DRNSrwgCc7 — Ethan Dang (@ethandang_) April 9, 2017

When Kylie Jenner shows up to your prom... pic.twitter.com/PIynhTQ5Nd — Carolyn Lidster (@carolynlidster) April 9, 2017

Kylie Jenner really just came to rio prom. pic.twitter.com/sZQflHt62B — Sam Adams (@sam_adams_10) April 9, 2017

Kylie Jenner Showed up with the guy that was Rejected by a girl for His Promhttps://t.co/1GZJNmfLMO pic.twitter.com/Jl3kQlBXb7 — #Yetunde Onanuga (@beutyful_mekup2) April 10, 2017

proud to say that's my brother ? pic.twitter.com/zeKj9gf8gF — $elena Ochoa (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

@albertochoa05 stayed focused and managed to get Kylie Jenner to go to prom with him... ✍? taking notes — Mumen Rider ?? (@DonTeast) April 9, 2017

Kylie once said she never got to go for a prom as she was homeschooled from ninth grade until she graduated in 2015.