Kylie Jenner just turned 20 and she kicked off the year in the raunchiest way ever. The Jenner sister, who has been receiving birthday wishes from fans and friends, has decided to celebrate her 20th birthday dressed only in a bikini.

The diva has been setting the internet ablaze with a number of erotic pictures. Beginning from her nude coloured bikini, the reality star donned a pair of sheer bikini to leave nothing to the imagination. She added the cherry to the cake when she decked in a lacy bubble gum pink bikini and pumps to pose against a pink motor bike.

Posing seductively on her ride, the 20-year-old flaunted ample skin, toned tummy, her luscious curves and put forward a leggy display. Her pink coloured tresses fell perfectly on her bosoms and matched the theme of the image.

The Life of Kylie star took social media by storm once again when she posed in a yellow sheer bikini to leave nothing to the imagination. The bikini bra showed off her curves and it was visible that the skimpy piece of clothing could not handle her assets.

In the photo, the diva is seen sitting with her legs wrapped around some bright pink taffeta. Seductively playing with the prop, Kylie has donned her blonde wigs while sporting what looks like a light pink pair of pumps.

The sultry image showed off not only her bosoms but also ample skin, highlighting her toned legs and tummy. This 20-year-old knows how to set the internet on fire. Fans couldn't stop raving about the seductive reality star.

However, her birthday celebrations kicked off with a pair of near-nude expose bikini, showing off her sexy slender body. Though it was hot enough to grab fans' attention, the model decided to end her birthday on a higher note.

Many also took the picture as an opportunity to wish Kylie. Leaving her teen years behind, Kylie was welcomed to her 20s by many friends and family, including a heart warming birthday song sung by Dream Kardashian and Saint West.