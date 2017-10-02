Kylie Jenner will become one of the coolest moms ever. The 20-year-old, who is reportedly four-month pregnant, is gearing up to welcome her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Also read: Kylie Jenner's due date REVEALED; Caitlyn Jenner is shocked by her pregnancy news

According to TMZ, the Lip Kit founder was spotted dropping by a few outlets in San Fernando Valley, LA. Kris Jenner's youngest daughter has reportedly spent a whopping amount of $70,000 to buy top-notch designer clothes and accessories for her unborn daughter.

As noted by TMZ, the makeup mogul already has a closet filled with clothes and goodies for her first child.

A source close to the Life of Kylie star said, "This is going to be the best-dressed kid you've ever seen."

When it comes to fashion, the Kardashian clan certainly knows how to turn heads. And, Kylie will certainly take some inspiration from Kim and Kanye while dressing up her baby.

The Kardashians' baby news is taking over the internet while nothing is officially confirmed apart from Kim K's pregnancy through a surrogate. Kim and her husband Kanye West are expecting their third child —a baby girl.

Aside from Kylie expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, another Kardashian sister – Khloe Kardashian – is also expecting her first child.

Khloe is reportedly three-month pregnant with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The gender of their child has not been revealed yet.

Some conspiracy theorists are claiming that Kim hinted about the pregnancy news while she posted a picture of the three sisters (herself, Khloe and Kylie) a few days ago donning swimsuits beside a pool.

She captioned the picture: "The 3 of us..."

The 3 of us... A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Now the Kardashian fans are busy speculating what could be the end of that incomplete caption as they are quite convinced that she was hinting at the pregnancy news there.