The Kardashian family is going to get bigger. Multiple sources have confirmed that Kylie Jenner is pregnant and could be set to deliver the baby early next year. Sources close to the Jenner sister told People.com that the reality star is expecting her first baby with rapper Travis Scott.

The couple has been hush-hush about the baby's news in the media, but the Kardashian clan has known about it for some time now. It is now that the couple is sharing the good news with friends. The due date is said to be next February.

However, it is not the baby news that has shocked everyone. The fact that Tyga is claiming that the child is his, is what has raised some eyebrows.

As soon as the news spread, Kylie's ex took to Snapchat to claim that he is the baby's father. Many fans following the rapper have a screenshot of his Snapchat post – which was deleted later – which said: "Hell nah thats my kid."

Kylie and Tyga broke up in April this year after the Jenner sister felt she was too young to get into a serious relationship, People.com's sources claim.

"Now she's having a baby with a guy she just started dating. People around her are really surprised. It happened really fast, but for Kylie, being with Travis is so different than anyone else. She's so in love with him. She's really excited," the source adds.

TYGA POSTED THIS ON SNAP AND DELETED IT WHERE IS MAURY POVICH WHEN YOU NEED HIM???!!! pic.twitter.com/2zVSr3MypL — Frank White (@SplashyStacks) September 22, 2017

While an official statement about Kylie's pregnancy is yet to come from the Kardashian family, fans believe that Travis may have hinted about when the couple found out they are going to be parents. Fans spotted a tweet by the rapper dated on June 12 which read: "Legit happiest day of my life."

At the time, speculations were made that Kylie and Travis might have broken up. But now, fans are speculating that it could have been the day Kylie's pregnancy news was confirmed.

Legit happiest day of my life. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 12, 2017

TMZ reports that sources claim that the couple is having a baby girl. Multiple tabloids and news outlets are pointing out that the pregnancy news could be true because off-late, Kylie has been seen wearing oversized clothes assumingly to hide her baby bump.

For now, we can only wait and watch when the Kardashians confirm the news and how Jenner will redefine maternity clothing for youngsters.