Though Kylie Jenner hasn't confirmed it, the Kardashian clan hasn't denied the speculations that the 19-year-old is pregnant with Travis Scott's baby. Ever since the news broke out, speculations about her delivery date and rumours about a possible wedding have been making headlines.

Another similar claim has come forward regarding the Jenner sister's delivery. According to Star Magazine, it is now said that a Kardashian member has been banned from entering the delivery room, already. It is none other than Kylie's transgender father Caitlyn Jenner.

Explaining the reason, the claim states that the pregnant reality star is at odds with Caitlyn. Kardashian fans know that the transgender family member has strained her relationship with the clan earlier this year after she called out Kris Jenner in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life. Citing this issue, the magazine reports that Kylie is choosing to take her mother's side.

A source close to the family claims, "[Kylie] is done with [Caitlyn's] drama." She has instructed her security team to "to block her from the hospital." The Life of Kylie star wants "a peaceful environment, not confrontations between contractions," and so she chooses to bar Caitlyn from her happy moment.

However, Caitlyn reps clarify that she has not been "banned." Talking to Gossip Cop, representatives of the reality star clarify that there is no truth in the news. However, this does not confirm that Caitlyn will be present during the family's happy moment, which is many months away as of now.

There is a growing tension between Caitlyn and the Kardashians. During one of the episodes this season, Kim slammed Caitlyn for penning down false accusations against her mother.

Speaking on the show, she called Caitlyn a "liar" and "not a good person." Citing this, the magazine also claimed that Caitlyn "has been looking into suing Kim for slander." "If Caitlyn goes ahead with this, she'll never see her grandchildren again," adds the insider. However, reps confirm that she is not planning any lawsuit against Kim or the family.