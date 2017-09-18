Kylie Jenner, the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is well known for treating her fans with racy pictures. The 20-year-old reality star recently dared to bare her ample assets in a smouldering shot.

Wearing a sheer mesh underwear, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star captured the selfie in the mirror while flaunting her washboard abs. Her face was partially covered with her phone as she was taking the selfie.

Kendall Jenner's younger sister recently flashed her assets in a raunchy shoot for V magazine. The young starlet left nothing to the imagination in a sheer yellow dress.

However, Kylie's own reality show — Life of Kylie just aired its season finale in which she shared vows with her best friend Jordyn Woods during their trip to Peru. Recently, she has also admitted that Jordyn is more than her best friend.

In the season finale, Kylie told her mother, Kris Jenner, that she was getting married to Jordyn. A confused Kris asked: "So are you coming out? Are you gay?" Kylie confirmed that she is not, replying: "It's not about that. It's a marriage for friends".