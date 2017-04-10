Amid breakup rumours with Tyga, Kylie Jenner was seen flaunting her taut tummy and cleavage in a grey sweat top and black sweatpants. The reality star posted her sexy photos on social media on Sunday.

In most of the sultry photos she posted on Instagram, Kylie posed with minimum makeup and damp tousled hair. The 19-year-old took the photos at the back entrance of a commercial building. Later, she posted a few other pictures in the same outfit that were taken inside a dressing room.

Her new sultry photos come at a time when there are rumours of her breakup with Tyga. While a few reports suggest that the two have broken up, several other media outlets reported that they have not broken up, but are not spending quality time together.

Us Weekly even reported that Kylie has asked Tyga to move his things out of her house, but the source said that the two are yet to officially break up.

"Tyga feels he's been belittled on the show," a source told Us Weekly, adding, "While they have yet to break up, they're just not spending as much time together. Tyga does really make Kylie happy, and when they break up it makes Kylie super sad. He's her first big love and they still speak every day."

However, in the middle of all these speculations, Kylie is seen promoting Tyga's music on social media, while the latter is seen liking all the Instagram posts.

Check out Kylie Jenner's Instagram photos below: