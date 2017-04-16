Kylie Jenner loves to make headlines, be it for her style statements or some other controversy. And when it comes to fashion, the reality star can do no wrong. The newly-single Jenner sister recently hit the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with her sister Kendall Jenner and grabbed attention with her new look.

Also read: Something's brewing? Kylie Jenner shares a steamy clip from a throwback video with Tyga

Oh no! We are not talking about her neon hair, which she debuted on the first day of Coachella. This is another bright shade of purple that she flaunted on the day 2 of Coachella.

Shortly after her debut in a neon-yellow wig complete with faux roots, she flaunted her amazing purple shoulder-grazing hairstyle at the Winter Bumbleland party. She and her go-to wig master, Tokyo Stylez, nearly broke the Internet with this purple wig at the music festival in Indio, California.

Sporting a patterned crop top and mini skirt that showed off her assets, the reality star made her way to the Bumble dating app party with her sister Kendall Jenner. In between hosting the party, the star showed off her snakeskin printed crop top that featured one bare shoulder and a very low-cut neckline.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

??? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

How cool is this party we are hosting with @bumble? It's snowing in the desert! Having the best time here at the #WinterBumbleland party! #ad ❄?? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

The makeup entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a couple of her pictures in this head-turning look. In one post, she wrote: "How cool is this party we are hosting with @bumble? It's snowing in the desert! Having the best time here at the #WinterBumbleland party! #ad"

having so much fun at the @bumble #WinterBumbleland party, hosting with my sister #ad ❄?? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Amidst all the Pepsi ad controversy, Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner also rocked her look in a sequin top and high-waisted pants. The Victoria's Secret model also posted a beautiful picture of her on Instagram, captioning it: "How cool is this party we are hosting with @bumble? It's snowing in the desert! Having the best time here at the #WinterBumbleland party! #ad"

? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars were accompanied by Kylie and Kendall's BFFs Jordyn Woods and Hailey Baldwin.

‪4/15/17: Kendall and Kylie at Bumble's #WinterBumbleland Party‬ - #kendalljenner A post shared by Kendall Updates (@knj.daily) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

4/15/17: Kendall and Kylie at Bumble's #WinterBumbleland Party - #kendalljenner #kyliejenner A post shared by Kendall Updates (@knj.daily) on Apr 15, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

‪Kendall and Hailey Baldwin via Instagram Stories‬ - #kendalljenner A post shared by Kendall Updates (@knj.daily) on Apr 15, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

4/15/17: Kendall at Bumble's #WinterBumbleland Party - #kendalljenner A post shared by Kendall Updates (@knj.daily) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT