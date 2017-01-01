Kylie Jenner could not bid adieu to the Year 2016 without posting the one last "bathroom selfie".

On the eve of New Year, the reality TV star decided to mark the occasion with one last bathroom selfie of the year and it is absolutely HOT.

While posing in front of the shower, the youngest member of the KarJenner family was wearing a green velvet bra and underwear as she posed in a seductive way.

She has been garnering tons of attention (from her 82 million Instagram followers) for flaunting her curves in the selfies.

After the bathroom selfie, the Lipkit founder shared a collage of photos thanking all her fans for the "love". The collage is compiled of nine pictures in total, including her topless picture with Tyga, then herself snuggling around her sister Kendal Jenner that she posted recently. "Here's her best nine from 2016," the post read. "She got 1,464,381,508 likes to 1,139 posts in 2016."

1 Billy ? Thanks for all the love this year ? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:56pm PST

Meanwhile, Kylie and her boyfriend Tyga seem to be going really stronger than ever, as she showed off a brand new tattoo inspired by her boyfriend earlier in December. Celebrity tattoo artist Rafael Valdez hooked her up with a tiny lower case "T" on her ankle.

last bathroom selfie of the year ? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:40pm PST

On the other hand, Tyga and Kanye West released a new song collaboratively called Feel Me. The album cover features a naked body that is quite akin to Kylie Jenner's body, Hollywoodlife.com reports.

FEEL ME Out Now????? Link in Bio #bitchimtheshit2 #feelme A photo posted by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

Later on, Kylie took to Snapchat to share another cute portrait with her BFF Jordyn Woods. They wished her fans "Happy New Year" so adorably. The best friends duo was seen using the Hello Kitty filter via Snapchat, giving them pink noses and whiskers.