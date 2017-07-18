Kendall Jenner's 19-year-old younger sister Kylie Jenner dares to bare for the cover shoot of GQ Mexico and GQ Germany. The young starlet left very little to the imagination in an array of saucy snaps.

The makeup mogul donned a very revealing grey-coloured bikini while striking a racy pose for the magazine. With the touch of minimal makeup, Kylie posed next to a pile of logs. She also left a little hint of her underb**bs in the photo shoot.

The Lip Kit founder let her long hair flowing down over her right shoulder. She also took to Instagram to share the pictures from the shoot, which were photographed by Mike Rosenthal.

The Life of Kylie star recently launched a sock line along with her brother Rob Kardashian last year.

In the latest issue of GQ Germany, Kylie opened up about her reality show which will air on E! on August 6. Life of Kylie which is a spin-off show of KUTWK "is much more intimate than Keeping up with the Kardashians, I open myself more," Kylie told the magazine.

She further continued, "The viewers get a look behind the scenes, they see me with makeup and without, at work and in my spare time with my closest friends. I can finally show everything, all sides of me and who I really am. For me it feels like therapy."

Take a look at the photos from the GQ shoot.

