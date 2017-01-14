Kylie Jenner on Friday took to her Instagram page to announce a secret project she was working on, and she did this by flaunting her curves in a gold coloured negligee.

Also read: Casual dining restaurants will define 2017; it's what millennials want, say restaurateurs

Kylie debuted her new blonde do on Thursday and the next day she donned a revealing negligee and posed seductively to say she was working on a secret project. However, she did not reveal what it was.

One photo shows the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star exposing her cleavage by sitting on the floor and leaning forward as she gazed seductively. In another, she flaunts her bottom as she looks over the shoulder. All these photographs are hashtagged #SecretProject.

Kylie's recent photographs have once again sparked speculations that she has gone under the knife for breast augmentation surgery. Interestingly, this is not the first time Tyga's girlfriend has sparked plastic surgery rumours, but she has always denied going under the knife. Taking to her blog in October 2016, Kylie addressed breast and butt augmentation rumours saying she hadn't had "ass implants" nor surgery on her breasts or nose. She attributed her fuller figure to weight gain.

"You know, I used to be 120 [lbs.]. I was really skinny. Now I'm pushing like 136. But it's alright, I like the chunkiness," she wrote. "I don't really think I have the fattest ass, but I know my angles."

Kylie did admit that she has thought about getting some kind of cosmetic procedure done. "I've thought about [getting breast implants], but I'm like, why ruin it? I have really good boobs naturally and they're a cute little size. I'm not against it, but right now, it's a no from me."