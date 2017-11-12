Kylie Jenner has broken the internet again, and much like older sis Kim Kardashian, it is with a single snap.

The 20-year-old posted a snap of her cruising around Los Angeles on the way to Kim's cherry blossom-themed baby shower, but that wasn't the highlight of the video. Kylie's Snapchat clip shows a big rock dazzling on her ring finger, and sure enough it didn't go unnoticed by her fans.

While the world is still awaiting confirmation of the lip-kit mogul's much-talked-about pregnancy following rumours and amidst sources confirming to multiple outlets that Kylie has indeed been planning a big wedding with baby daddy and rapper beau Travis Scott, 25, this clip was just the cherry on the top.

The news of Kylie's pregnancy was broken by TMZ in late September this year, and ever since only sources have confirmed the news, without the reality TV star even addressing it in the slightest, or making too many public appearances, which in turn spurred further speculations.

While Kylie has been a cheeky tease on her social media accounts, dropping what have been considered prospective hints about her pregnancy and the baby's gender, this latest snap opened the floodgates for fans' reactions and like always, they took to Twitter to express their excitement.

ok Kylie are you pregnant AND engaged? we need answers @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/5cxQ8Gw3AA — lauren bedford (@laurbedford) November 12, 2017

Kylie Jenner’s snap story today has me convinced that she is engaged and Kim’s 3rd baby is a girl — a$ap (@asapraqy) November 12, 2017

Now Kylie Jenner has released a proposal conspiracy on snapchat showing a ring on her finger, I think everyone is done with the rumours like who cares? — stanley (@chloe___stanley) November 12, 2017

Why is kylie Jenner flexing a big ass engagement looking ring on snap? Lordt lol — bebe le strange ❥ Ⓥ (@_coconutqueen) November 12, 2017

kylie jenner flashing a diamond on her ring finger while a travis scott song is in the background is just...a little pathetic of attention seeking; like its too obvious girl — andreita (@senseiandrea) November 12, 2017

Lol. Is @KylieJenner engaged - that ring on the left hand ? what has my life come to??z — Máñïàç. ? (@shirvani_mariam) November 12, 2017

K so anyone seen @KylieJenner snapchat, that's a hella big ass ring on that finger and that Bentley is making me feel all sorts of good things ??? — itsQueenindi (@indy5004) November 12, 2017

Did anybody else see Kylie show us her ring on her left RING FINGER on snap or was that just me @KylieJenner — Celestial Shuler (@celestialkarina) November 12, 2017

Earlier Saturday, Kylie had also shared snaps of her in fresh baby pink manicure, and all of that particular coloured obsession had fans thinking she is indeed expecting a baby girl.

? shoot day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

As for Kylie herself, sources shared with People magazine: "Kylie has always talked about being a mom at some point sooner rather than later."

They added that all the Kardashian and Jenner sisters are "all really happy for Kylie."