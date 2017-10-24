There can't be a week that passes by without a Kardashian-Jenner drama unfolding. And while we look forward to the youngest Jenner the most when it comes to bizarre drama, her absence from the scene could have been a result of her rumoured pregnancy.

But not for long; Kylie has just settled a lawsuit which was filed against her claiming that she used the work of another artist for the promo of her TV show Life of Kylie, without permission or credit.

According to The New York Daily Mail, the 20-year-old settled the pact on "confidential terms" with artist Sara Pope, which also led the latter to file a notice of voluntary case dismissal, as mentioned in court papers.

The case was initiated in July when Sara had sued Kylie for copyright infringement. She had also named E! Entertainment, NBCUniversal and visual effects house The Mill Group as co-defendants.

In her statement, Sara had claimed that Kylie and her production partners copied the artist's 2015 work, titled "Temptation Neon", with full knowledge of its source. She had also mentioned that the act was done without permission and spread all over social media and used in the video promo for Life of Kylie, a spinoff of the reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The resemblance between the two images was brought to light by Sara, who claimed they were identical and showed the same highly glossed lips, dripping and in a specific lip bite pose, lined by a neon tube.

"Defendants sought to build a brand through artwork that captures glamour, intimacy, and power," read the artist's lawsuit statement filed in the US District Court in Los Angeles. "By their zeal, they found 'Temptation Neon,' and they copied it for their own profit – without consent, credit, or compensation."

In the original filing, Pope had also brought up another recent lawsuit suffered by the Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kendall, 21, where they were accused of using photos of Biggie Smalls, Tupac Shakur and other musicians for tee shirts featuring their own faces. The backlash they received was prompt and intense.

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!

Girls, you haven't earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss.

The issues had ended with the sisters taking the shirts of the markets and apologizing for it. And with the case in reference here, Sara dismissed all actions "with prejudice", meaning she's barred from bringing up the case ever again.

As for Kylie, sources close to the production team of Life of Kylie told TMZ that, "the lip design in question was independently created by a third party, and Kylie herself had nothing to do with the process."