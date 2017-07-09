Social media affords us a chance to get a sneak peek into the amazing lives of celebrities. From what they eat to what they like, and to where they go and what they own, the internet gives you a glimpse of high life.
Their holiday escapades are stuff dreams are made of. Wherever they lead, we just want to follow. From fascinating yacht outings to private jet tours, they have lived it all.
Here we bring to you a list of 7 celebrities' vacation pictures from their Instagram account:
Taylor Swift
When the 'Blank Space' singer is not busy with her work, she is found chilling in the tropics making her 102m instagram followers jealous of her jet set lifestyle.
Selena Gomez
Gomez makes a run to Paris when she wants a break from her busy scheduled life.
Justin Bieber
Why choose when you can have both pool and ocean, right?
Kylie Jenner
The teenage model has a private jet to take her to exotic locations we can only dream of.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner is just giving us goals on how a perfect girls' vacation should look like.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé and Jay seem to be on vacation almost always and yacht seems to be their second home. We here, just sob silently to sleep, dreaming of such vacations.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo prefers a relaxing vacation in places like Dubai when he is not busy.