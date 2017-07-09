Social media affords us a chance to get a sneak peek into the amazing lives of celebrities. From what they eat to what they like, and to where they go and what they own, the internet gives you a glimpse of high life.

Their holiday escapades are stuff dreams are made of. Wherever they lead, we just want to follow. From fascinating yacht outings to private jet tours, they have lived it all.

Here we bring to you a list of 7 celebrities' vacation pictures from their Instagram account:

Taylor Swift

When the 'Blank Space' singer is not busy with her work, she is found chilling in the tropics making her 102m instagram followers jealous of her jet set lifestyle.

Este-back ride. @haimtheband A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 23, 2015 at 5:26pm PST

Selena Gomez

Gomez makes a run to Paris when she wants a break from her busy scheduled life.

Moments where I can safely run away for a bit ? A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 28, 2015 at 2:53am PDT

Justin Bieber

Why choose when you can have both pool and ocean, right?



A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 6, 2015 at 3:48pm PDT

Kylie Jenner

The teenage model has a private jet to take her to exotic locations we can only dream of.

☺️ GONE A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2015 at 8:22pm PDT

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is just giving us goals on how a perfect girls' vacation should look like.

baeeeewatch A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 19, 2015 at 3:14pm PDT

Beyoncé

Beyoncé and Jay seem to be on vacation almost always and yacht seems to be their second home. We here, just sob silently to sleep, dreaming of such vacations.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 26, 2015 at 9:09am PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo prefers a relaxing vacation in places like Dubai when he is not busy.

