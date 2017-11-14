The world is yet to recover from the explosive bonanza of Kim Kardashian's cherry blossom themed baby shower and Kylie Jenner is already out to hit people with further baby fever goals.

Sources have confirmed that post Kim K's baby shower, the 20-year-old youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, Kylie, threw her own baby shower at her Hidden Hills home, on Sunday. And she managed to keep it completely off the social media too.

Themed "pajama party", much like the second baby shower of older sister Kim, 37, when she was expecting her son Saint in 2015, Kylie's party was every bit as gorgeous, yet quiet as Kim's.

Another source confirmed to the same outlet that the Kardashians and Jenners, famous for their family were all present at the occasion and that included Kim too.

According to the source, the lip-kit mogul had been planning a shower for a while and Kim was more than glad to throw her one on the same weekend that she was throwing hers.

Baby Shower # 3 ? ? #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ? (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

"It was a last-minute baby shower," spoke the source of Kim's shower. "Guests received an invitation earlier this week. It was a low-key celebration with family and close friends."

While the guest list for the shower has been kept undisclosed, sources did confirm that Kim's surrogate – who is carrying her soon to be arriving third baby due to her medical complications regarding conceiving, was not in attendance.

The source also added, "Kim was excited to celebrate. She can't wait for her baby girl to arrive. They're still deciding on a name — Kim asked guests to share their favourite names."

Baby Shower # 3 ?? #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ? (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:46pm PST

Baby Shower # 3 Deco ?? #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ? (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

It might come as a shock that Kylie herself didn't share clips or tease fans with snippets of the shower on her Snapchat, considering she did share a few photos from Kim's, but her in general disappearance from social media ever since rumours of her pregnancy broke out, would explain it.

TMZ had first reported the rumours in late September, and numerous sources have confirmed to various outlets that Kylie indeed is expecting her first child – a baby girl – with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25.

But for those asking why the social media icon is shying away from confirming or talking about it publicly, sources spilled that, "Even though this is a very exciting time for her, she wants to be more private for now and is doing her best to stay out of the public eye."