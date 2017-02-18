Kendall and Kylie Jenner have officially launched their DropOne collection and the sisters have also dropped a new promo for the collection that shows Kylie nearly spilling out of her tiny corset.

The video shows the sisters in an edgier look as they model the limited-edition clothes. One shot of Kylie has her rocking a $175 black corset bodysuit, and she has definitely turned up the heat with the outfit.

Check out the video below:

@kendallandkylie 10 minutes Kendall-Kylie.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:50am PST

"We wanted to focus the design of this line on a few specialty pieces, so that every style is unique to our vision," Kendall was quoted as saying by HollywoodLife about the clothes. "This is our most personal collection yet; we're very excited to launch it!"

Kendall and Kylie's DropOne collection is sold on their website, kendall-kylie.com.

In the past few days Kendall has been busy with the New York Fashion Week, and she had to give her brother-in-law Kanye West's show a miss on February 15 as she was walking the runway for Anna Sui.

However, Kim Kardashian and Kylie were there and they sat on the front row along with other celebrities such as Anna Wintour, Tyga, Hailey Baldwin, La La Anthony and Zoë Kravitz, among others.